Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates her win against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during a tiebreaker against Madison Keys, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
A United States flag is displayed is displayed ahead of a match between Coco Gauff, of the United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
Charles Krupa - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff, of the United States returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
