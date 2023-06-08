FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. A White House official said Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 coordinator in April 2022.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
