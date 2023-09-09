FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. That ’70s Show” star Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is scheduled to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
FILE - Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple are apologizing for character letters they wrote on behalf of actor Danny Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.
Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of actor Danny Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. That ’70s Show” star Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is scheduled to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
FILE - Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple are apologizing for character letters they wrote on behalf of actor Danny Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.
Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of actor Danny Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized Saturday for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.