A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
FILE - A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling and bond yields are snapping higher, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, after a hot reading on inflation led investors to anticipate a big increase in interest rates at the Federal Reserve's meeting next month.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
FILE - A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling and bond yields are snapping higher, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, after a hot reading on inflation led investors to anticipate a big increase in interest rates at the Federal Reserve's meeting next month.
Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses on Wall Street Friday, as a measure of calm returned to markets a day after a sell-off brought on by a surprisingly high reading on inflation. The S&P 500 index was hovering near the breakeven level after the first few minutes of trading. It was barely holding on to a gain for the week after a tumultuous several days of trading. The bond market also stabilized after yields soared a day earlier in response to a government report that consumer prices rocketed at an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the biggest climb in 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.