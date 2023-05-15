People Martha Stewart

FILE - Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. At 81, Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up as one of Sports Illustrated's 2023 cover models. In an Instagram post Monday, May 15, 2023, the businesswoman and media personality wrote she hopes the cover inspires people “to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in.”

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, Martha Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up. Stewart has been chosen as one of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover models, the magazine announced Monday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.