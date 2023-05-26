FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science on April 21, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
FILE - United States Military Academy graduating cadets, wearing face masks, march to their socially-distanced seating during commencement ceremonies on June 13, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science on April 21, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
FILE - United States Military Academy graduating cadets, wearing face masks, march to their socially-distanced seating during commencement ceremonies on June 13, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday will become the first woman to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy, an institution that has made slow progress diversifying its ranks in the four decades since the first class of female cadets graduated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.