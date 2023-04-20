This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, set an execution date for Johnson, who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl, Casey Williamson, in 2002. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Aug. 1.
Uncredited - hogp, Missouri Department of Corrections
