FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he attends the dedication of the new U.S. Embassy in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China's influence in the region grows.
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.
