Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sheriff's office are implementing various security measures ahead of District Attorney Fani Willis possibly seeking an indictment in her investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia.
The Fulton County courthouse is seen, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sheriff's office are implementing various security measures ahead of District Attorney Fani Willis possibly seeking an indictment in her investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia.
The indictment in Georgia against former President Donald Trump is photographed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday is the fourth brought against the ex-president in a matter of months.
Brynn Anderson - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
