Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y.
Authorities to announce new break in long investigation of Gilgo Beach killings
Authorities have scheduled a news conference to announce a new development in their investigation of multiple sets of human remains found along the New York coast, some of which have been blamed on the work of a serial killer
James Carbone - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in New York have scheduled a news conference Friday to announce a new development in their investigation of multiple sets of human remains found along the Long Island coast, some of which have been blamed on the work of a serial killer.
