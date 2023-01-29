MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.
AP
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born
- AP
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Shirley Oakley Wooten
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Richard Neale Taylor, Sr.
- Monday blaze destroys Center Star home
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Pamela Leigh Peden
- Carolyn Underwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.