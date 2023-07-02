In this grab taken from video provided by the Baltimore City Police, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley speaks during a news conference, in Baltimore. Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims in the shooting he says took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Baltimore City Police
In this photo released by the Baltimore Police Department, police tape cordons off the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight.
In this grab taken from video provided by the Baltimore City Police, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley speaks during a news conference, in Baltimore. Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims in the shooting he says took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Baltimore City Police
In this photo released by the Baltimore Police Department, police tape cordons off the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday, — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.