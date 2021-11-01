Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

Barclays CEO Jes Staley participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down follow what that bank’s board described as a “disappointing″ report by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

 Evan Agostini

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

