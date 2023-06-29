Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store Monday, May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colo. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, June 28, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Paul Sakuma - staff, AP
