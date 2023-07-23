In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, left, and Jon Auvil, right, congratulate Gerrit Marshall, center, for winning the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. After 11 years of competing Marshall, a Madison, Wisc., resident, finally achieved success on his 68th birthday. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. Taylor won in 2021, while Auvil was the 2022 winner.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Gerrit Marshall, center, hoists his trophy after winning the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. After 11 years of competing Marshall, a Madison, Wisc., resident, finally achieved success on his 68th birthday. Flanking Marshall, from left, are previous winners including Tom Grizzard, Wally Collins and John Stubbings. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, finalists in the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest including, from left, Paul Phillips, Tim Stockwell, Gerrit Marshall, Chris Dutton and Bat Masterson, converse with each other while awaiting the judges' results at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. After 11 years of competing, Marshall, a Madison, Wisc., resident, achieved success on his 68th birthday.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, celebrity chef Paula Deen, center, greets previous winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Deen's husband, Michael Groover, won the contest in 2018. At front is 2022 winner Jon Auvil. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chris Dutton gazes at a photograph of Ernest Hemingway taken while the author lived in Key West during the 1930s as he competes in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Dutton made the finals as a young Hemingway look-alike but did not win.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, fans of Wayne Collins cheer for their contestant as he competes in the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes pose for photos with Hemingway Days festival attendees before the "Running of the Bulls" spoof Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The lighthearted take-off on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, features replica bulls on wheels and is a focal element of the island city's annual Hemingway festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Hemingway Days festival attendees have fun with costuming as they join Ernest Hemingway look-alikes during the annual "Running of the Bulls" Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The lighthearted take-off on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, features replica bulls on wheels and is a focal element of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. The Nobel Prize–winning author lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chuck Swaim, right, and other Ernest Hemingway look-alikes ride and push mock bulls during the "Running of the Bulls" Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The lighthearted take-off on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, features replica bulls on wheels and is a focal element of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. The Nobel Prize–winning author lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s.
