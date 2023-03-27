Books-Sheila Johnson

FILE - Philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson appears the 2013 Women's Media Awards in New York on Oct. 8, 2013. Johnson's upcoming memoir. “Walk Through Fire” will document her rise from a middle class family in Illinois to becoming a pioneering Black woman billionaire, and how she endured her troubled marriage to fellow BET founder Robert L. Johnson. The book is scheduled for release in September.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — The philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, Sheila Johnson, has a memoir scheduled for September. “Walk Through Fire” will document her rise from suburban Chicago to becoming a pioneering billionaire as a Black woman, and how she endured her troubled marriage to fellow BET founder Robert L. Johnson.

