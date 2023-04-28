Bistate Grouse Listing

FILE - In this March 1, 2010 file photo, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a bi-state sage grouse, rear, struts for a female at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif. For the third time since it first proposed listing the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species in 2013, U.S. wildlife officials are considering again whether the bird found only along the California-Nevada line deserves protection under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Thursday, April 27, 2023, it is reopening a review of the status of the hen-sized bird that's a cousin of the greater sage grouse found across 12 western states from California to South Dakota.

 Jeannie Stafford - hogp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

RENO, Nev. (AP) — For the third time in a decade, federal wildlife officials are contemplating whether the bi-state sage grouse deserves protection under the Endangered Species Act.

