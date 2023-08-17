FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. Matthew E. Jones, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, walks to board Air Force One, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Pennsylvania.
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Evan Vucci - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Air Force One for departure, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Pennsylvania.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. Matthew E. Jones, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, walks to board Air Force One, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Pennsylvania.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One for departure, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Pennsylvania.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One for departure, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.