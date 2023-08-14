FILE - The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tensions rose in contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the union president accusing the company of seeking concessions in contract talks when the union wants gains, as a September strike threat looms.
Biden says auto workers need "good jobs that can support a family" in union talks with carmakers
President Joe Biden is asking the major U.S. automakers and their workers’ union to reach an agreement that takes “every possible step to avoid painful plant closings” as the sector transitions to electric vehicles
President Joe Biden waves as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Washington.
Evan Vucci - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tensions rose in contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the union president accusing the company of seeking concessions in contract talks when the union wants gains, as a September strike threat looms.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking major U.S. automakers and their workers' union to reach an agreement that takes “every possible step to avoid painful plant closings” as the sector transitions to electric vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.