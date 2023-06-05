President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
President Joe Biden and the Kansas City Chiefs pause for a moment of silence to honor Norma Hunt, as Biden welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, right.
President Joe Biden poses with the with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the Super Bowl LVII champion during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, June 5, 2023, in Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs punter Thomas Townsend, left, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, right, pose for a photo with the Lombardi Trophy following an event where President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, center, speaks as President Joe Biden, left, listens, during an event to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
President Joe Biden and the Kansas City Chiefs pause for a moment of silence to honor Norma Hunt, as Biden welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, right.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
President Joe Biden poses with the with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the Super Bowl LVII champion during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, June 5, 2023, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
Kansas City Chiefs punter Thomas Townsend, left, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, right, pose for a photo with the Lombardi Trophy following an event where President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, center, speaks as President Joe Biden, left, listens, during an event to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.