Long-time friend Kathy Flynn pauses at the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson as he lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Pictured are flowers sent by President and the first lady Joe and Jill Biden are dispalyed as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, embraces a mourner as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Members of law enforcement from around New Mexico begin to carry the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson outside the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Law enforcement personnel stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Bernalillo County Sheriff officers stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Bernalillo County Sheriff officers stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Barbara Richardson, right, widow of former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is greeted by friends and admirers as his casket lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Friends and admirers of former Gov. Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse.
FILE - President-elect Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary designate New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson laugh after a question was asked about Richardson's beard, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2008, during a news conference in Chicago. Friends and admirers of former Gov. Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse.
Long-time friend Kathy Flynn pauses at the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson as he lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pictured are flowers sent by President and the first lady Joe and Jill Biden are dispalyed as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, embraces a mourner as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of law enforcement from around New Mexico begin to carry the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson outside the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement personnel stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bernalillo County Sheriff officers stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bernalillo County Sheriff officers stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov, Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbara Richardson, right, widow of former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is greeted by friends and admirers as his casket lies in state in the rotunda of the New Mexico Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Friends and admirers of former Gov. Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse.
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - President-elect Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary designate New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson laugh after a question was asked about Richardson's beard, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2008, during a news conference in Chicago. Friends and admirers of former Gov. Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political allies, Native American leaders and people touched by Bill Richardson's work to free Americans imprisoned abroad gathered Thursday for a funeral Mass to honor a man known for his innate political skills, soaring ambition and ability to both clash and reconcile with rivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.