Bill Richardson is mourned in New Mexico after globe-trotting career, lies in state at Capitol
Friends and admirers of former Gov. Bill Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe, from mountain villages of northern New Mexico as a youthful congressman, to the United Nations and a litany of countries on unofficial diplomatic missions that often helped free imprisoned Americans
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - President-elect Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary designate New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson laugh after a question was asked about Richardson's beard, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2008, during a news conference in Chicago. Friends and admirers of former Gov. Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Friends and admirers of former Gov. Bill Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe, from mountain villages of northern New Mexico as a youthful congressman, to the United Nations and a litany of countries on unofficial diplomatic missions that often helped free imprisoned Americans.
