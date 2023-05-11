California Caste Discrimination

FILE - State Sen. Aisha Wahab listens to speakers during a news conference where she proposed SB 403, a bill that adds caste as a protected category in the state's anti-discrimination laws, in Sacramento, Calif., March 22, 2023. On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the California Senate voted 34-1 in favor of legislation outlawing caste discrimination in the state. If it passes, California could become the first state in the nation to make caste bias illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state's anti-discrimination laws.

 José Luis Villegas - freelancer, FR171846 AP

The California Senate voted 34-1 Thursday in favor of legislation outlawing caste discrimination in the state. If it passes in the state Assembly and is enacted, California could become the first state in the nation to make caste bias illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state's anti-discrimination laws.

