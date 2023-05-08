Philanthropy Bills Hamlin Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. Damar Hamlin will put the $9.1 million given to a GoFundMe campaign by well-wishers after his on-field collapse into his own nonprofit, the Chasing M's Foundation. The decision, first shared with The Associated Press Monday, May 8, 2023, is a first step in the 25-year-old's plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M's Foundation.

