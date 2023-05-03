Army Helicopters Alaska Crash

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019. The U.S. Army says two Army helicopters similar to the ones in this picture crashed Thursday, April 27, 2023, near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The helicopters were returning from a training flight to Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

 Cameron Roxberry - hogp, U.S. Army

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. military investigators have recovered flight data recorders from two Army helicopters that collided last week in a remote area of Alaska's interior, killing three soldiers and injuring another, the Army said Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

