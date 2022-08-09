U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa meet together at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa motion for South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to join them for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, right, attend a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speak to to each other after attending a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
From left; South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to travel to Congo. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
Andrew Harnik - pool, AP Pool
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa.
