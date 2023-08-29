This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau, center, Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, left, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, right. The U.S. Marine Corps has released the names of the three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week and said one off their colleagues remained in hospital in a critical condition.
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Beau, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Cpl. Spencer R. Collart. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Collart, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Maj. Tobin J. Lewis. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Lewis, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
In this photo released by Australian Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft are parked at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2023, during Exercise Alon at the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023. Several U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft on an island.
Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau, center, Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, left, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, right. The U.S. Marine Corps has released the names of the three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week and said one off their colleagues remained in hospital in a critical condition.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Beau, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Cpl. Spencer R. Collart. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Collart, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Maj. Tobin J. Lewis. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Lewis, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Australian Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft are parked at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2023, during Exercise Alon at the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023. Several U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft on an island.
CPL Robert Whitmore - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The bodies of three U.S. Marines killed in a tiltrotor aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia were retrieved from the crash scene while another Marine remained in critical condition, the Marine Corps said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.