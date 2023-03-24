Literary Phishing Scheme

FILE - Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference, Sept. 10, 2019, in London. Filippo Bernardini, who impersonated hundreds of people over the course of the scheme that began around August 2016 and obtained more than a thousand manuscripts including from high-profile authors like Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke, was sentenced Thursday, March 13, 2023, in Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January. Bernardini was sentenced to time served, avoiding prison on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison.

 Alastair Grant - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the stuff of novels: For years, a con artist plagued the publishing industry, impersonating editors and agents to pull off hundreds of literary heists. But the manuscripts obtained from high-profile authors were never resold or leaked, rendering the thefts all the more perplexing.

