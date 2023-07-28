Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28.
FILE - Cast members of the television series "M*A*S*H" take a break on the set during taping in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 1982. The actors, from left, are, William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr. The combat boots and dog tags that Alda wore every day as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M*A*S*H" meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he took them with him. But now, he's ready to let them go to benefit another passion: his center that helps scientists communicate better. Heritage Auctions is offering up the worn boots and dog tags on July 28 in Dallas.
FILE - Actor Alan Alda attends the "Marriage Story" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. The combat boots and dog tags that Alda wore every day as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M*A*S*H" meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he took them with him. But now, he's ready to let them go to benefit another passion: his center that helps scientists communicate better. Heritage Auctions is offering up the worn boots and dog tags on July 28 in Dallas.
