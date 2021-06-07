Bosch opens $1.2B semiconductor factory in eastern Germany

An associate is reflected in a 300-millimeter wafer in the clean room during a press tour of the new semiconductor factory of the Bosch company in Dresden, Germany, May 31, 2021. The chip factory will officially start working on June 7, 2021.

 Robert Michael

BERLIN (AP) — German technology company Bosch on Monday opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip factory in the eastern city of Dresden to help meet the growing demand for semiconductors.

