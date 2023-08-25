FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Boston announces new plan to rid city of homeless encampment, get residents help
Boston officials say a new plan to address homelessness includes giving police the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters at an intersection where a sprawling encampment for the homeless has sprung up
FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Boston. Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters in the area that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
BOSTON (AP) — Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters at a Boston intersection that's become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.