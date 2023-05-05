Dean Turned Dealer

FILE - Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in his trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, May 30, 2018. Harrison, a former dean at a Boston high school who is currently serving a 26-year state prison sentence for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has been sentenced to more than 18 years on a federal gang-related charge.

 Pat Greenhouse - member, The Boston Globe

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean serving a 26-year sentence in state prison for shooting a student he had recruited to deal drugs has received an additional 18 years or more on a federal gang-related charge.

