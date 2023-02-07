School Shooting-Newport News
A Newport News police officer directs traffic on Jan. 30 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

 John C. Clark

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.

