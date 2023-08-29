NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting, but quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of their time involved in political infighting.

