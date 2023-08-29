House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, podium in the House chamber as Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, right, with signs wait to confront him after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashivlle, speaks to his supporters outside the House chamber after being silenced for the day by a vote on the floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones was twice ruled out of order by the House Speaker prompting the action by Republicans.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Johnny Ellis, left, argues over gun law reform with Covenant School parent Mary Joyce outside the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, second from left, leaves the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, confronts Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, on the House floor after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, podium in the House chamber as Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, right, with signs wait to confront him after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville leaves the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee State Troopers stage outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashivlle, speaks to his supporters outside the House chamber after being silenced for the day by a vote on the floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones was twice ruled out of order by the House Speaker prompting the action by Republicans.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johnny Ellis, left, argues over gun law reform with Covenant School parent Mary Joyce outside the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, leaves the state Capitol after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, second from left, leaves the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, confronts Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, on the House floor after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting, but quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of their time involved in political infighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.