The Congressional statue of Willa Cather is unveiled in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Willa Cather was one of the country's most beloved authors, writing about the Great Plains and the spirit of America.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Willa Cather, the Pulitzer Prize-winning American author renowned for her portrayal of the lives of pioneer settlers in the U.S. Heartland, was honored Wednesday with the unveiling of a bronze statue in her likeness in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.
