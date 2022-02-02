Car Crash-Junior Seau's Brother

FILE - Late NFL star Junior Seau attends his induction into the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame in San Diego on Nov. 27, 2011. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Seau's brother, Savaii Seau was killed in a collision with a dump truck in the the San Diego suburb of Lakeside, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Junior Seau was found dead in 2012 from a gunshot wound to his chest.

 Denis Poroy - freelancer, FR59680 AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials have identified the 56-year-old driver killed in a collision with a dump truck in a San Diego suburb as Savaii Seau, the brother of the late Chargers star and NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

