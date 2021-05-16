Bruno Covas, mayor of Sao Paulo, dies of cancer at age 41

In this Sept. 4, 2020 photo, Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas looks on during a news conference about how the state worst-hit by COVID-19 is managing six months into the pandemic, and ongoing vaccine trials, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Covas has died of cancer on Sunday May 16, 2021, according to the Sao Paulo city press office.

 Andre Penner

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. He was 41.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.