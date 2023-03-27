TV-SNL Hosts

Quinta Brunson appears at Time's second annual Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023, left, Molly Shannon appears at a special screening of "A Good Person" in New York on March 20, 2023, center, and Ana de Armas appears at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2023. Brunson, Shannon and De Armas will each host "Saturday Night Live" episodes in April.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Two first-time hosts — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas — will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts in April.

