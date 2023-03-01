Firefighters battle a blaze in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is joined by fire officials holds a news conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Buffalo, N.Y. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Flames shoot across the sidewalk at a fire in a building in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Buffalo firefighters comfort each other as they wait for the chance to recover the body of their colleague who went missing during a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo firefighters adjust their approach from above the Washington Street side as they battle a massive blaze at 745 Main Street that claimed the life of a firefighter, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo firefighters spray water from above the Washington Street side as they battle a massive blaze at 745 Main Street that claimed the life of a firefighter, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo firefighters comfort each other as they wait for the chance to recover the body of their colleague who went missing during a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
A Buffalo Police officer joins in the salute as Buffalo firefighters battling a massive blaze at 745 Main Street line up and salute their fallen colleague as his body is recovered, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Firefighters battle a blaze in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Uncredited - television, WKBW
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is joined by fire officials holds a news conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Buffalo, N.Y. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Uncredited - television, WKBW
Flames shoot across the sidewalk at a fire in a building in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said.
Josh Federice - handout one time use, WKBW
Buffalo firefighters comfort each other as they wait for the chance to recover the body of their colleague who went missing during a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters adjust their approach from above the Washington Street side as they battle a massive blaze at 745 Main Street that claimed the life of a firefighter, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters spray water from above the Washington Street side as they battle a massive blaze at 745 Main Street that claimed the life of a firefighter, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters battling a massive, 4-alarm blaze at 745 Main Street wait for their colleague's body to be recovered after a firefighter went missing, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters comfort each other as they wait for the chance to recover the body of their colleague who went missing during a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters have to wait in a defensive posture after a roof collapse and explosion as they battle a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
A Buffalo Police officer joins in the salute as Buffalo firefighters battling a massive blaze at 745 Main Street line up and salute their fallen colleague as his body is recovered, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters battling a massive, 4-alarm blaze at 745 Main Street line up and salute their fallen colleague as his body is recovered, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
A procession escorts the fallen Buffalo firefighter who died while battling a massive blaze at 745 Main Street, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Derek Gee - member, The Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters battling a massive, 4-alarm blaze at 745 Main Street line up and salute their fallen colleague as his body is recovered, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A firefighter died inside a burning commercial building in downtown Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday, where a fire and sudden blast sent flames and smoke billowing into the street.
Video recorded by bystanders showed teams of firefighters outside the building being knocked over and enveloped in a cloud of ash, then flailing to regain control of spraying hoses. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the fireball was likely caused by a backdraft, which he said occurs when oxygen is “sucked into the building and then blown back.”
The firefighter was reported missing shortly after crews arrived at the building, which held a theatrical costumes shop. Renaldo said the situation quickly deteriorated and firefighters had to evacuate to escape the collapsing interior.
“The rest of our firefighters on the scene were able to safely evacuate and unfortunately, he was not able to,” he said at an afternoon news conference.
The firefighter’s identity was not immediately released.
Rescuers initially held out hope that the missing firefighter would be found alive as crews tried for hours to reach the spot where he was believed trapped. Eventually the scene turned grim and firefighters stopped to salute as an ambulance drove away from the scene.
Mayor Byron Brown confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon.
“I am deeply saddened to report that a member of the Buffalo Fire Department has lost his life while bravely fighting the four-alarm fire on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo today,” he said in a statement. “I ask everyone to keep the family and fellow firefighters in your prayers.”
Brown ordered flags on city buildings lowered to half-staff.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Renaldo said workers were using blowtorches on the building's exterior before the fire and that heat may have transferred through brick or mortar to the interior and ignited paper or other combustibles.
“It looks like a possibility that the fire was smoldering for some time inside the building before anyone was made aware,” he said.
The building is owned by former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs and was being renovated. Brown said inspectors determined after the fire that it was unstable and would be immediately demolished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.