Payton Gendron listens as he is sentenced to life in prison without parole by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison after listening to relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News - pool, Pool The Buffalo News
Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence
Now that the white supremacist gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life without parole in state prison, attention is turning toward his federal hate crime charges and the potential for the death penalty
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against the gunman, who was 18 when he opened fire in a predominantly Black neighborhood 200 miles from his mostly white hometown of Conklin. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi indicated discussions are ongoing.
New York does not have capital punishment -- life without parole is the maximum sentence — but the death sentence is still an option in federal court, where Gendron is charged with hate crimes resulting in death and discharging a firearm to commit murder. The latter charge is a capital offense.
A trial could be scheduled for July if the case is not resolved before then, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder said.
At Wednesday's sentencing, Gendron apologized for the attack that he planned for months and live-streamed over the internet using a GoPro video camera.
“I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14,” Gendron said after listening to relatives of his victims express rage and sorrow in a series of victim impact statements. “I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were Black.”
The complaint also references detailed written plans by Gendron, including that he researched the zip code with the highest percentage of Black people reachable from his home and chose the Tops store for its concentration of Black shoppers and employees.
