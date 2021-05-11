Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov, 13, 2016 file photo, Bulgarian Socialists Party candidate Rumen Radev speaks during a press conference after presidential elections in Sofia, Bulgaria. Bulgaria on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July. Stefan Yanev, a retired brigadier general who has served the last four years as security advisor to President Radev, is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in the previous caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

 Darko Vojinovic

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July.

