A firefighter views the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes after section of I-95 collapse a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.
Buttigieg, other officials to visit collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site in Philadelphia where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp, caught fire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site in Philadelphia on Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp, caught fire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.
