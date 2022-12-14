LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California city agreed Wednesday to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing program aimed at evicting criminals in what federal prosecutors said was the first settlement of its kind in the country.
AP
California city agrees to end 'crime-free' housing policy
Federal civil rights prosecutors say a Southern California city has agreed to end a discriminatory housing program aimed at evicting criminals
- BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Gracie Davis
- Florence mother and daughter try to win "some serious dough" on baking show
- Mary Eckl
- 'Solidifying our football affiliation ... of high importance' to UNA as it considers FBS move
- Joe R. Langlois III
- Muscle Shoals has new employee to promote the city
- Colbert Co. students honored for good character
- James McWilliams
- Report of shots fired at Wilson School unfounded
- Gracie Bell Boshers Stutts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Twin donates kidney to her sister (1)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- Trump rages against Twitter's election 'deception' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.