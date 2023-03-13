App Based Drivers California

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court ruled Monday, March 13, 2023, that a voter-backed initiative exempting Uber and Lyft from a key provision of state employment law is constitutional, a reversal of a lower court decision that marks a win for the ride-hailing giants.

 Richard Vogel - staff, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — App-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, a state appeals court ruled Monday, allowing the tech giants to bypass other state laws requiring worker protections and benefits.

