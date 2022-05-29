BAYSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said.
AP
California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy
Authorities say three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies
- Times-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- John-Christian Nix
- Community mourns loss of Sheffield police officer
- Florence woman could face life in prison in child abuse case
- Dr. Tom M. Phillips, Jr.
- Valedictorians
- Hughston wins tight Colbert County district attorney's race
- Sunrise Center director is terminated after closure report runs
- Florence Twins
- Effort to raise funds for Casey White's defense was short-lived
- Karen Casiday
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden's EV plan is not a deal (2)
- RBI means 'revenue brought in' for Shoals (1)
- Pair of former players assisting with UNA baseball coaching search (1)
- Should every K-12 school be required to have a trained, armed school resource officer? (1)
- How did this happen? (1)
- Cal Thomas: How children become progressives (1)
- Veterans have sharp focus on liberties (1)
- The donkey has always served you best (1)
- Pride Landing access road has been completed (1)
- Waterloo School wins beautification award (1)
- A different kind of reenactment (1)
- Dirt work on Cypress Creek Bridge to begin in June (1)
- Participation in primary election is essential (1)
- Couple die in Sunday afternoon fire in Central Heights (1)
- Cynthia M. Allen: So much for ‘demographics are destiny.’ Biden is crashing with Hispanic voters (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.