A photo of store owner Laura Ann Carleton surrounded by flowers and Pride flags and placed on memorial outside her store in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Authorities say a 27-year-old man was killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot Carleton, outside her store in Cedar Glen, Calif. roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Investigators determined that prior to the shooting the suspect tore down a Pride, or rainbow, flag that was hanging in front of the store and yelled many homophobic slurs toward Carleton.
Cedar Glen community member Trish Forest leaves flowers for Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton outside Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Carleton was shot outside of her clothing store on Friday, Aug. 18, by a man who had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at her.
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rows of flowers and pride flags cover the Mag.Pi storefront window as a memorial for late Cedar Glen community member and store owner Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Cedar Glen. Carleton was shot outside of her clothing store on Friday, Aug. 18, by a man who had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at her.
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lynn Neel and Trish Forest speak about the tragic passing of Cedar Glen community member Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Carleton was shot outside of her clothing store on Friday, Aug. 18, by a man who had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at her.
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from KABC7 Los Angeles video, a woman drops off flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Authorities say a 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies after he fatally shot a store owner on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman. Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anjali Sharif-Paul - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California woman killed for apparently refusing to remove an LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flag from outside her store was adamant that she would never take it down, a longtime friend said Wednesday.
