SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years
By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press
