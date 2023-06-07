In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward.
A firefighter directs water on a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, Monday, June 5, 2023. No structures were damaged but firefighters had to deal with extremely windy conditions while putting out the blaze.
Darryl Dyck - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
Haze blankets over monuments on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.
A jogger trots under haze blanketing over the Reflecting Pool with the Washington Monument seen at a distance, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
A tourist looks on as haze blankets over the Washington Monument seen at a distance, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
Smoke from wildfires hangs over Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Sean Kilpatrick - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec is shown over Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Sean Kilpatrick - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
A cyclist wears a mask due to poor air quality conditions as smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec hangs over Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Sean Kilpatrick - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
A cyclist rides as smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec obscures Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Sean Kilpatrick - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec are shown over Gatineau, Que., across the river from Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Sean Kilpatrick - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, sending school recesses indoors and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
