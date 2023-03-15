FILE - British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2016. Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records.
FILE - British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2016. Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records.
Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision
This cover image released by Dark Horse Records shows 12-song collection from Yusuf/Cat Stevens called “King of a Land” releasing in June.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Dark Horse Records
NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the “Peace Train” hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness.
The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records. The album cover illustration shows a boy playing guitar on top of the Earth, as a cat stretches and a train puffs along a track.
The first single is the cheerful, family friendly “Take the World Apart,” with the lyrics “I'll take the world apart/to find a place for a peaceful heart.”
“The source of musical inspiration for this song came from the 50s. The smoochy harmonies and chords have an enchanting effect on the ear. Life was simpler then: lonely hearts yearning for love," he said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The album reunites Stevens with producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced three Stevens albums between 1970-72 — “Tea for the Tillerman,” “Teaser and the Firecat” and “Catch Bull at Four.”
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, the name he took when he converted to Islam, has been a respected writer since releasing his debut in 1967. He’s had a string of Top 40 hits, from “Peace Train” and “Wild World” to “Morning Has Broken.” He was just named to Glastonbury’s coveted Legends slot this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.