FILE - Cedric the Entertainer presents at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. "Flipping Boxcars," billed as a "valentine" to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12.
“Flipping Boxcars is an homage to my grandfather, who I never met, but I’ve been told I am a lot like," Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the CBS-TV comedy “The Neighborhood” and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, said in a statement. "This is an intriguing novel filled with surprises, thrills, triumphs, and the heartaches of a family connected through time and circumstance.”
The novel is co-written by Alan Eisenstock, who has worked on books with George Lopez and Robert Schimmel.
